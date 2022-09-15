UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Chernihiv, Chernihiv Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 28 April 2022 Published: 17 May 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in the city of Chernihiv. Based on imagery collected on 28 April 2022, analysis show that 974 structures sustained damage visible in the satellite imagery. Out of these, 258 are destroyed, 362 severely damaged, 252 moderately damaged and 102 possibly damaged. While no complete count of buildings for Chernihiv is available, an open source dataset which is visibly incomplete indicates at least 17,383 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 28 April 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).