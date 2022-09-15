UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Bucha City, Kyivska Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 31 March 2022 Published: 19 April 2022 V2

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment within an area of interest (AOI) including Bucha City, Ukraine, and a small area on the western edge. Based on imagery collected on 31 March 2022 and 20 February 2022, analysts found that 147 structures sustained damage visible in the satellite imagery. Out of these, 19 are destroyed, 72 severely damaged, 27 moderately damaged and 29 possibly damaged. This includes 3 health facilities. While no complete count of buildings for Bucha is available an open source dataset which is visibly incomplete indicates at least 2,373 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 31 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).