UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Borodyanka City, Kyiv Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 2 May 2022 Published: 14 May 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in the city of Borodyanka. Based on imagery collected on 2 May 2022, analysis show that 164 structures sustained damage visible in the satellite imagery. Out of these, 42 are destroyed, 52 severely damaged, 60 moderately damaged and 10 possibly damaged. While no complete count of buildings for Borodyanka is available, an open source dataset which is visibly incomplete indicates at least 1538 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 2 May 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT