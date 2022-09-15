UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Azovstal Industrial Site, Mariupol City, Imagery Analysis: 25 April 2022 Published: 28 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based damage analysis within the Azovstal industrial site of Mariupol City, Ukraine.

Using imagery collected on 25 April 2022 and 21 June 2021, analysts found that 220 out of 294 structures sustained visible damage in the area of interest (AOI). This represents approximately 75% of them. Out of these, 50 are destroyed, 54 severely damaged, 101 moderately damaged and 15 possibly damaged. In addition, 214 impact craters have also been identified.

This analysis is based on damage visible as of 25 April 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).