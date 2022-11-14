UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Avdiivka. Donetsk Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 20 September 2022 Published: 11 November 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine. Based on imagery collected on 20 September 2022, the analysis showed 634 structures with visible damage. Out of these, 36 are destroyed, 505 severely damaged, 86 moderately damaged and 7 possibly damaged. Inset 1 shows a building identified as severely damaged on 20 September 2022.

While no complete count of buildings for Avdiivka is available, an open source dataset, which is visibly incomplete, indicates at least 3,991 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on visibly damaged structures as of 20 September 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).