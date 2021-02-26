Ukraine
Ukraine: WASH Cluster partners' presence in Donetska and Luhanska oblast GCA (January - February 2021)
Attachments
WASH Cluster partners' presence in January - February 2021
- 15 partners operate in the Eastern Conflict Area
- The gap is in Kostyantynivskyi and Lymanskyi rayons
Type of WASH organizations - 03 UN agencies;
- 07 International NGOs;
- 04 National NGOs.
For January - February 2021 WASH Cluster partners provided humanitarian aid and recovery in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts:
- Conflict-related aid. - COVID-19 response.
Note that the map based on old rayon system, while since the 2021 there are new rayons. The WASH Cluster will use new shapefiles for mapping as soon as new 5W tools will be available.