Ukraine Situation Overview and UCPM Responses – DG ECHO Daily Map | 25/02/2022

DG ECHO Response

On 15 February, Ukraine requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) in view of the risk of large-scale emergency with a significant impact on the civilian population. On 24 February, Ukraine updated its request with additional needs, including notably medical items, to respond to the ongoing conflict.

So far, 16 EU Member States (Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Slovenia) offered shelter items (beds, tents, blankets, etc), fire equipment, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

On 25 February, Moldova requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) in support of the management of the important migration flow from Ukraine. The request consists in various equipment including shelter and non-food items, vehicles and communication devices.

DG ECHO is in close contact with key donors and EU MS to coordinate and encourage further funding. EU assistance for 2014 -2021:

• EU emergency and early recovery assistance €1 billion

• EU Member States humanitarian aid €268.9 million

• European Commission humanitarian aid €193.7 million