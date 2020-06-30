Ukraine + 4 more

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova | Floods – DG ECHO Daily Map | 30/06/2020

  • On 25 June, ERCC received, through the UCPM Mechanism a request for assistance by Ukraine to manage the consequences of the floods.

  • On 26 June, Sweden offered pumping equipment and flood barriers.

  • On 28 June, Italy offered pumping equipment, personal safety equipment, chainsaws, portable power stations, tents, and one inflatable boat with engine.

  • The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode on 22 June in Ukraine, and on 26 June in Romania. So far, 7 maps were produced in order to support the damage assessment

