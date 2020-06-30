Ukraine + 4 more
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova | Floods – DG ECHO Daily Map | 30/06/2020
Attachments
UCPM Response
On 25 June, ERCC received, through the UCPM Mechanism a request for assistance by Ukraine to manage the consequences of the floods.
On 26 June, Sweden offered pumping equipment and flood barriers.
On 28 June, Italy offered pumping equipment, personal safety equipment, chainsaws, portable power stations, tents, and one inflatable boat with engine.
The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode on 22 June in Ukraine, and on 26 June in Romania. So far, 7 maps were produced in order to support the damage assessment