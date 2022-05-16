Ukraine: Humanitarian Update (May 10, 2022) Displacement and Hostilities

According to UNHCR, over 5.9 million refugees fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since February 24th, including 3.2 million to Poland. An estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians returned since February 28th, but the situation remains volatile and returns may not be permanent.

The latest IOM survey estimates the country is coping with 8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 3rd, the current IDPs are from the eastern oblasts.