Ukraine: Humanitarian Update (May 10, 2022) Displacement and Hostilities

According to UNHCR, over 5.9 million refugees fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since February 24th, including 3.2 million to Poland. An estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians returned since February 28th, but the situation remains volatile and returns may not be permanent.
The latest IOM survey estimates the country is coping with 8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 3rd, the current IDPs are from the eastern oblasts.
As of May 8th, OHCHR reported 7,061 civilian casualties a 4% increase since the April 17 IOM survey. Around 49% of (3,381 killed and 3,680 injured).
Disclaimer
- US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit
- https://hiu.state.gov