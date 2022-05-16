Ukraine: Humanitarian Update (April 27, 2022) Displacement and People in Need of Assistance

According to UNHCR, more than 5.3 million refugees fled Ukraine since February 24th. As of April 17th, over 7.7 million people are internally displaced, around 17.5% of the population and a 10% increase from the April 1st IOM survey.

The UN released a revised Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan on April 25th requesting around $4.1 billion in total to assist an estimated 15.7 million people inside Ukraine and 8.3 million people seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced the GOU rejected Russia’s proposed corridor from the Azovstal steel mill to Zaporizhzhia for April 27th. The GOU called on UN Secretary General Guterres to oversee an evacuation corridor and for the ICRC to assist with implementation.