Ukraine Conflict | Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Response - 07/03/2022

CP and HA response As of 7 March 08:00 CET

Ukraine requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for assistance in order to respond to the needs of population affected by the ongoing conflict.

26 EU Member States and 1 Participating State have already offered more than 40 million of shelter items (beds, tents, blankets, etc), fire equipment, personal protective equipment, medicines, and other medical supplies.

Poland, Slovakia and Moldova have also activated the UCPM in order to manage the influx of refugees that as of 5 March are estimated over 1.5 million in the neighbouring countries. Furthermore, North Macedonia has activated the UCPM to support repatriation of its citizens.

Beyond UCPM assistance, DG ECHO provides 90 million EUR in humanitarian assistance for the crisis in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries, of which 5 million EUR for Moldova.