Ukraine | Assistance offered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism – DG ECHO Daily Map | 28/02/2022

UCPM response

Ukraine requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for assistance including notably shelter and medical items, communication equipment, fuel and humanitarian assistance, to respond to the ongoing conflict. So far, 22 EU Member States offered shelter items (beds, tents, blankets, etc), fire equipment, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

Moldova requested support from the UCPM to manage the migration flow from Ukraine. The request consists of various equipment including shelter and non-food items, vehicles and communication devices. So far, 4 EU Member States (Greece, France, Austria, Netherlands) have offered shelter items and inkind assistance.

Slovakia activated the UCPM to help manage the influx of refugees. Greece has offered shelter items.

North Macedonia activated the UCPM for repatriation of 43 of its citizens.