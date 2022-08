More than 1.8 million masks, almost 1 million pairs of gloves, more than 600 000 gowns and overalls, almost 1 million WASH items, more than 1 000 oxygen concentrators, 350 ventilators, 750 patient and central monitors, 70 ultrasounds, more than 1 000 infusion pumps, more than 6 million medicines and almost 0.5 million CBRN medical countermeasures, equipment and supplies have been offered from the rescEU stockpile.