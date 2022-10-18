Russia’s War on Ukraine | MEDEVAC operations – DG ECHO Daily Map | 18/10/2022

The European Commission (DG ECHO and DG SANTE) has set up a standard operating procedure for the medical evacuation of Ukrainian people in need of urgent medical care. Pre-planned flights for groups of MEDEVAC patients have been taking place twice per week since midAugust, using a medicalised plane offered by Norway. This is centrally coordinated by the ERCC and by Medevac liaison officers, who are embedded in the ERCC. EU MEDEVAC Hub has been operating since 9 September. The main objective of the hub is to support MEDEVAC operations through the UCPM.