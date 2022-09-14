Russia’s War on Ukraine | MEDEVAC operations – DG ECHO Daily Map | 14/09/2022

1,495 REQUESTS FOR MEDEVAC OPERATIONS as of 14 September 16:00 CEST

The European Commission (DG ECHO and DG SANTE) has set up a standard operating procedure for the medical evacuation of Ukrainian people in need of urgent medical care.

Pre -planned flights for groups of MEDEVAC patients have been taking place twice per week since mid - August, using a medicalised plane offered by Norway. This is centrally coordinated by the ERCC and by Medevac liaison officers, who are being embedded in the ERCC . This is set to run for a trial period of twelve weeks until the end of October . The aim is to provide regular and predictable transport solutions for large numbers of patients, creating optimal flights and higher efficiency, while carrying out greener practices.