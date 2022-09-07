Russia’s War on Ukraine | MEDEVAC operations - DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/09/2022

1,476 REQUESTS FOR MEDEVAC OPERATIONS as of 07 September 16:00 CEST

The European Commission (DG ECHO and DG SANTE) has set up a standard operating procedure for the medical evacuation of Ukrainian people in need of urgent medical care.

Pre-planned flights for groups of MEDEVAC patients have been taking place twice per week since midAugust, using a medicalised plane offered by Norway.

This is centrally coordinated by the ERCC and by Medevac liaison officers, who are being embedded in the ERCC. This is set to run for a trial period of twelve weeks until the end of October. The aim is to provide regular and predictable transport solutions for large numbers of patients, creating optimal flights and higher efficiency, while carrying out greener practices