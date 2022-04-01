Ukraine + 6 more

Russia’s war on Ukraine | UCPM and Humanitarian Assistance Delivered – DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/04/2022

  • All EU MS and 2 UCPM Participating States deliver assistance
  • 3 UCPM logistics hubs established
  • > 147 million offered items to all requesting countries in various sectors
  • >11 000 tons delivered to Ukraine via UCPM hubs
  • 93 million EUR humanitarian assistance countrywide in Ukraine and Moldova

