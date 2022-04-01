Skip to main content
Ukraine
+ 6 more
Russia’s war on Ukraine | UCPM and Humanitarian Assistance Delivered – DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/04/2022
- Format
- Map
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- All EU MS and 2 UCPM Participating States deliver assistance
- 3 UCPM logistics hubs established
- > 147 million offered items to all requesting countries in various
sectors
- >11 000 tons delivered to Ukraine via UCPM hubs
- 93 million EUR humanitarian assistance countrywide in Ukraine and
Moldova
Related Content