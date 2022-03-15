Russia’s war on Ukraine | Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid deliveries - DG ECHO Daily Map | 15/03/2022

CP and HA response

As of 15 March 13:30 CET

Ukraine requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) in order to respond to the needs of the population affected by the war. As of 14 March, around 2.95 million people have already fled Ukraine while the internally displaced people are estimated to be 1.8 million.

All EU Member States and 2 Participating States have offered more than 106 million items including shelter items (beds, tents, blankets, etc.), fire fighting equipment, personal protective equipment, vehicles, medicines, and other medical supplies. With the support from the ERCC, two UCPM logistics hubs are set up in Poland and Romania to facilitate the delivery of assistance to Ukraine. A third hub is being set up in Slovakia.

Poland, Slovakia, Moldova and the Czech Republic have also activated the UCPM in order to manage the influx of refugees.

Furthermore, North Macedonia has activated the UCPM to support repatriation of its citizens.

Under humanitarian assistance the EU provides EUR 93 million in response to the crisis with EUR 85 million for Ukraine and 8 million EUR for Moldova.