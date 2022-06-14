Refugees from Ukraine across Europe (as of 07 June 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The majority of refugees from Ukraine initially fled to countries in the immediate vicinity. However, border policies applicable to Ukrainian nationals have allowed refugees to travel. Refugees may choose particular destination countries. Others have decided to stay closer to home, waiting for the security situation to improve.

KEY FIGURES

4.8M Individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

7.3M Border crossings from Ukraine

3.2M Refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

2.3M Border crossings to Ukraine