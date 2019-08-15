Uganda: A Major Country of Refuge

Uganda hosts over 1.29 million registered refugees and asylum seekers, making it the third largest host country in the world. South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are the top two countries of origin in the region due to ongoing conflict, insecurity, and intercommunal violence within these countries. Refugees and asylum seekers are integrated with host communities and do not live in camps. About 95% live in settlements and the rest in urban centers, and about 83% are women and children.