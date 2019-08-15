15 Aug 2019

Uganda: A Major Country of Refuge

Map
from US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit
Published on 02 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.31 MB)

Uganda hosts over 1.29 million registered refugees and asylum seekers, making it the third largest host country in the world. South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are the top two countries of origin in the region due to ongoing conflict, insecurity, and intercommunal violence within these countries. Refugees and asylum seekers are integrated with host communities and do not live in camps. About 95% live in settlements and the rest in urban centers, and about 83% are women and children.

US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit:
https://hiu.state.gov/Pages/Home.aspx

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.