Uganda: Bwanba County / Budibungyo District / Western Region - Imagery analysis: 12 December 2019 | Published 13 December 2019 | Version 1.0

Potential impact caused by landslides over Humya city, Bwanba County, Budibungyo District, Western Region, Uganda

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslide at in Humya city, Bwanba County, Budibungyo District, Western Region, as seen on Pleiades-1 satellite imagery, 50 cm resolution, collected on 12 December 2019.

The landslides and mudflows hit Humyai along the main streams of Bwanba County.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.