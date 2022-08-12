Landslide detection in Mbale district, eastern region, Uganda as of 9 August 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides in Budwale, Lwasso, Wanale, Bungokho Mutoto sub-countries and Wanale Division and Northern Division, Mbale district, eastern region, Uganda as observed from a Sentinel-2 image aquired on 9 August 2022. Within the analyzed area, 27ha landslide scars are observed. Based on Wordlpop population data about 200,700 people live inside the analyzed area. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).