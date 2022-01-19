Volcanic Eruption of the 15th of January 2022 and induced tsunami, Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai Volcano Preliminary Satellite-Derived Damage Assessment Mango Island, Kingdom of Tonga

Summaries findings;

Extensive damage is observed the Mango island as of 18 January 2022 likely caused by the tsunami waves triggered by the volcanic eruption;

The main settlement of the island seems to have been washed away by the tsunami waves as of 18 January 2022; 27 structures are heavily damaged and/or destroyed;

Few structures in land seem to have not been destroyed but are likely damaged;

Vegetation of the island is affected;

Ash deposits covering entire Mango island as of 17 January 2022.