Tonga
Volcanic Eruption of the 15th of January 2022 and induced tsunami, Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai Volcano Preliminary Satellite-Derived Damage Assessment Mango Island, Kingdom of Tonga
Attachments
Summaries findings;
Extensive damage is observed the Mango island as of 18 January 2022 likely caused by the tsunami waves triggered by the volcanic eruption;
The main settlement of the island seems to have been washed away by the tsunami waves as of 18 January 2022; 27 structures are heavily damaged and/or destroyed;
Few structures in land seem to have not been destroyed but are likely damaged;
Vegetation of the island is affected;
Ash deposits covering entire Mango island as of 17 January 2022.
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
- No need to post activation news