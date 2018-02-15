15 Feb 2018

UNOSAT Damage Assessment of Eua Island, Tonga (Imagery analysis: 13 February 2018 | Published 15 February 2018 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected building damage assessment as of 13 February 2018, over the Island of Eua, Tonga, following the passage of the tropical cyclone GITA-18. The analysis was conducted using post-event WorldView-2 images and pre-event GeoEye-1 images as of 28 June 2017. A total of 542 buildings were detected as damaged over the towns of Pangai and Ohonua. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

