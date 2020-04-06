Tropical Cyclone “Harold” Category 4 Forecast Track map: Number 05 (Issued at 1:00am Local Time Monday 06th April 2020)

Issue Time: 02:00am Monday 06th April 2020.

Next Issue: 2:00am Tuesday 07th April 2020.

Issued by the Tonga Meteorological Service

ADVICE SUMMARY:

Severe Tropical Cyclone (TC) “Harold” (Category 4) was located near latitude 15.45 South and Longitude 165.65 East, or about 380km Northwest of Port Villa, Vanuatu and about 2120km WestNorthwest of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu at about 01:00am local time this morning. The cyclone has average winds of 95 knots (175km/hr) near its center and is moving Southeast at a speed of 1 knot (2km/hr). Severe TC Harold has the potential to further intensify into a Category 5 System in the next 6 to 12 hours. On its current forecast track, TC Harold it is expected to affect Tongan waters and in the next 72hours (next 3 days), between Wednesday to Friday this week (8th to 10th April 2020).