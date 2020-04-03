Tropical Cyclone “Harold” Category 1 Forecast Track map: Number 01 (Issued at 1:00pm Local Time Friday 03rd April 2020)

Issue Time: 11:30am Friday 03rd April 2020.

Next Issue: 2:00am Saturday 04th April 2020.

Issued by Tonga Meteorological Service

ADVICE SUMMARY:

Tropical Cyclone (TC) “Harold” (Category 1) was located near latitude 10.2 South and Longitude 159.0 East, or about 140 km South-West of Honiara, Solomon Islands at about 10am local time this morning. The cyclone has average winds of 35-40knots near its center and is moving East-Southeast at a speed of 11 knots (20km/hr). On its current forecast track, TC Harold it is not expected to affect Tonga in the next 72hours (3 days) but may pose a threat Wednesday or Thursday next week (8 or 9 April 2020).