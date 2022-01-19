Tonga Mango Village, Mu'omu'a District, Ha'apai Division Imagery Analysis: 18/01/2022 Published 19/01/2022 V1

This map illustrates effects of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption in Mango island (Mu'omu'a district, Tonga) and damage assessment as detected from a Kompsat-3 image acquired on 18 January 2022, 14:22 local time. In this island, UNOSAT identified 26 structures as damaged and/or destroyed and 1 structure as potentially damaged. The entire island appears to be covered with ashes. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.