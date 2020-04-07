Severe Tropical Cyclone “Harold” (Category 5) Forecast Track map: Number 07 (at 02:00am Local Time Tuesday 07th April 2020)

Issue Time: 02:00am Tuesday 07th April 2020.

Next Issue: 2:00am Wednesday 08th April 2020.

Issued by the Tonga Meteorological Service

ADVICE SUMMARY:

Severe Tropical Cyclone (TC) “Harold” (Category 5) was located near latitude 15.9 South and Longitude 168.7 East, or about 65km East-Southeast of Pentecost Island, Vanuatu and about 1795km West-Northwest of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu at about 01:00am local time this morning. The cyclone has average winds of 125 knots (230km/hr) near its center and is moving East-Southeast at a speed of 9 knots (16km/hr). On its current forecast track, TC Harold is expected to be affecting Tongan waters and in the next 72hours (next 3 days), between Wednesday to Friday this week (8th to 10th April 2020).