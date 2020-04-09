Severe Tropical Cyclone “Harold” (Cat 4) Forecast Track map: Number 14 (Issued at 03:00am Local Time Thursday 09th April 2020)

Issue Time: 03:00am Thursday 09th April 2020.

Next Issue: 2:00am Friday 10th April 2020.

Issued by the Tonga Meteorological Service

ADVICE SUMMARY:

Severe Tropical Cyclone (TC) “Harold” (Category 4) was located near latitude 20.5 South and Longitude 178.0 West, or about 300km West Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 335km West Northwest of ‘Eua, 280km Northwest of ‘Ata at about 01:00am local time this morning. The cyclone has average winds of 100 knots (200km/hr) near its center and is moving East-Southeast at a speed of 24 knots (48km/hr). On its current forecast track, TC Harold is expected to affect, especially Tongatapu and ‘Eua this morning Thursday (9th April 2020).