Severe Tropical Cyclone “Harold” (Cat 4) Forecast Track map: Number 10 (at 12:00am Local Time Wednesday 08th April 2020)

Issue Time: 02:00am Wednesday 08th April 2020.

Next Issue: 2:00am Thursday 09th April 2020.

Issued by the Tonga Meteorological Service

ADVICE SUMMARY:

Severe Tropical Cyclone (TC) “Harold” (Category 4) was located near latitude 17.6 South and Longitude 173.9 East, or about 375km West of Nadi, Fiji and about 1210km West-Northwest of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu at about 01:00am local time this morning. The cyclone has average winds of 105 knots (210km/hr) near its center and is moving East-Southeast at a speed of 15 knots (30km/hr). On its current forecast track, TC Harold is expected to affect, especially Tongatapu and ‘Eua in the next 24-48hours between early mornings to mid-day Thursday (9th April 2020).