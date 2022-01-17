Damage assessment in Nomuka Village, Mu'omu'a District, Ha'apai Division Nomuka Island, as of 17 January 2022

This map illustrates effects of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption in Nomuka island (Mu'omu'a district, Tonga) and damage assessment as detected from a Pleiades image acquired on 17 January 2022, 10:53 local time. In this island we identified~250 structures. 104 structures were analyzed in the cloud-free area and 41 structures were identified as damaged and almost all the structures were covered with ash. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.