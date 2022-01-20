Tonga

Damage assessment in Nomuka Village, Mu'omu'a District, Ha'apai Division, as of 18 January 2022

This map illustrates the impact of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption in Nomuka island (Mu'omu'a district, Tonga) and damage assessment as detected from a Pleiades image acquired on 18 January 2022, 10:45 local time. In this island, UNOSAT identified 260 structures. 52 structures were identified as damaged and/or destroyed, 13 as potentially flooded and almost all the structures were covered with ash. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

