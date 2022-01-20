Tonga

Damage assessment in Fonoifua Island, Mu'omu'a district, Ha'apai division, Tonga as of 20 January 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 20/01/2022 Published 20/01/2022 V1

Format
Map
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This map illustrates the impact of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and the subsequent tsunami in Fonoifua island located at 110 km NE of Nuku'alofa and also the building damage assessment as detected from a Pleaides image acquired on 20 January 2022, 12:43 local time.
In this island, UNOSAT identified 30 structures as damaged and/or destroyed and 7 structures as potentially damaged. The entire island appears to be covered with ashes. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITARUNOSAT.

International Charter Space and Major Disasters
No need to post activation news

Related Content