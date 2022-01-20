Damage assessment in Fonoifua Island, Mu'omu'a district, Ha'apai division, Tonga as of 20 January 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 20/01/2022 Published 20/01/2022 V1

This map illustrates the impact of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and the subsequent tsunami in Fonoifua island located at 110 km NE of Nuku'alofa and also the building damage assessment as detected from a Pleaides image acquired on 20 January 2022, 12:43 local time.

In this island, UNOSAT identified 30 structures as damaged and/or destroyed and 7 structures as potentially damaged. The entire island appears to be covered with ashes. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITARUNOSAT.