Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste: The Tasitolu Lake, Dom Aleixo Municipality, Dili Department - Imagery Analysis: 9 April 2021 Published 12 April 2021 V1.
Attachments
This map illustrates flooded structures along Tasitolu lake in Dili department, Timor-Leste. Approximately 800 structures are potentially flooded based on the satellite comparative analysis between 23 April 2020 and 09 April 2021.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.
Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
