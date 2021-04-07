Timor-Leste: Baucau Department - Imagery Analysis: 5 April 2021 Published 7 April 2021 V1.

This map illustrates satellite detected waters and the related potentially affected croplands as deduced using a satellite Sentinel-1 image acquired on 05 April 2021 acquired over the department of Baucau in the northeastern part of Timor-Leste. In this area, about 1,500 ha of croplands appear to be likely affected by the flood waters.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.