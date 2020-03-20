Timor-Leste
Preliminary damage Assessment in Dili municipality, Timor-Leste - 20 March 2020
Status: Receding flood extents and potential damaged structure detected
Further actions(s): assessment over Dili completed
Date of assessment validity: 20 March 2020
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
Evidence of flash floods observed from satellite image in Bidau Santana and Meti Aut villages as of 16 March 2020; Potentially damaged structures detected along the river in Bidau Santana village, in East Dili, as of 16 March 2020; Damaged roads detected along the river in Bidau Santana village as of 16 March 2020; No widespread structural damage could be observed as of 16 March 2020 in Dili city.
Data sources:
(1) pre-event (reference) image: Bing (2019)
(2) post-event images: GeoEye-01, 16 March 2020
(3) baseline data
administrative boundaries: OCHA ROAP, HDX