Flood impact analysis in Cristo Rei Posto Adminstrativo, Dili Municipality, Timor-Leste (19 April 2021)

This map illustrates satellite-detected water and potentially affected structures in Cristo Rei posto adminstrativo, Dili Municipality, Timor-Leste as observed in Pleiades satellite imagery acquired on 12 April 2021 and VISION-1 satellite imagery acquired on 11 April 2021. Within this analyzed area, about 100 hectares of lands appear to be flooded and approximately 400 buildings are potentially affected.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.