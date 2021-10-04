Satellite detected water extents in Upper Central Region, Thailand - Imagery analysis: 2/10/2021 Published: 3/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, and Uttaradit provinces of Thailand as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 2 October 2021 at 06:17 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 4,500 km2 , about 450 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 90 km2 since 28 September 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the district of Mueang Sukhothai with ~ 14,000 people, Sawankhalok with ~ 14,000 people, Khiri Mat with ~ 7,400 people, and Si Samrong with ~ 7,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in builtup areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.