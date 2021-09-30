Satellite detected water extents in Northeastern part of Thailand - Imagery analysis: 30/09/2021 Published: 30/09/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Nong Bua Lam Phu provinces, Thailand as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 29 Sep 2021 at 18:22 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 36,350 km2, about 830 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 80 km2 since 27 September 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the district of Non Sung with ~ 14,000 people, Mueang Chaiyaphum with ~ 13,400 people, Ban Khwao with ~ 5,900 people, and Non Thai with ~ 5,400 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.