Satellite detected water extents in Northeastern part of Thailand as of 10 October 2021 - Imagery analysis: 10/10/2021 Published: 11/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Northeastern part of Thailand as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 10 Oct 2021 at 06:00 local time and using an automated analysis with machine learning method. Within the analyzed area of about 60,000 km2, about 660 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased of about 100 km2 since 5 October 2021 and moved toward east part. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the district of Mueang Khon Kaen with ~ 6,300, Kosum Phisai with ~ 6,000 people, and Phimai with ~ 5,300 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.