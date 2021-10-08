Satellite detected water extents in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand - Imagery analysis: 06/10/2021 Published: 08/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand as observed from a Kompsat-5 image acquired on 6 Oct 2021 at 18:24 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 1,000 km2 , about 9 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased and based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the district of Non Sung with ~ 1,100 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.