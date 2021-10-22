Satellite detected water extents in Central and Western parts, Thailand as of 21 October 2021 - Imagery analysis: 21/10/2021 Published: 22/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Central and Western parts of Thailand as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 21 October 2021 at 06:09 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 90,000 km2 , about 3,200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have receded of about 70 km2 since 10 October 202. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is 370,000 people mainly located in province of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya with ~ 99,000 people,

Suphan Buri with ~ 88,000 people, and Nakhon Sawan with ~ 47,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in builtup areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.