Thailand
Preliminary Satellite-Derived Floods Assessment - Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province of Thailand, 3 October 2021
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Inundated urban and agricultural area observed along Ping river, Nan river and Cha Phraya river in Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province as of 3 Oct 2021
Flooded road observed under the Dechatiwong Bridge in Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province as of 3 Oct 2021
Increasing flood water observed in agricultural area in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province observed as of 3 October 2021
