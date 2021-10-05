Thailand

Preliminary Satellite-Derived Floods Assessment - Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province of Thailand, 3 October 2021

Format
Map
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

  • Inundated urban and agricultural area observed along Ping river, Nan river and Cha Phraya river in Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province as of 3 Oct 2021

  • Flooded road observed under the Dechatiwong Bridge in Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province as of 3 Oct 2021

  • Increasing flood water observed in agricultural area in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province observed as of 3 October 2021

International Charter Space and Major Disasters
No need to post activation news

Related Content