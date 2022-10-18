Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood Assessment, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces, Thailand (18 October 2022)

Status: Flood impacted structures and affected transportation network observed
Further action(s): continue monitoring
Summary of findings;
Widespread floods affected settlements along Chi river and Mun river in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces observed as of 12 October 2022;
Inundated agricultural area along Chi river and Mun river in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces observed as of 12 October 2022;
Severally affected roads along Chi river and Mun river in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces observed as of 12 October 2022.