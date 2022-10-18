Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood Assessment, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces, Thailand (18 October 2022)

Status: Flood impacted structures and affected transportation network observed

Further action(s): continue monitoring

Summary of findings;

Widespread floods affected settlements along Chi river and Mun river in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces observed as of 12 October 2022;

Inundated agricultural area along Chi river and Mun river in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces observed as of 12 October 2022;

Severally affected roads along Chi river and Mun river in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani Provinces observed as of 12 October 2022.