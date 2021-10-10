Thailand

Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Upper Central Part of Thailand (7 October 2021)

Status: Receding flood waters and increasing flood water observed
Further action(s): continue monitoring

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

  • Flood waters observed in Sukhothai province as of 06 October 2021;

  • Increased waters observed in Pitsanulok province as of 06 October 2021;

  • Flood waters observed along Nan river, Nakhon Sawan province as of 06 October 2021;

  • Flood waters observed along Yom river, Pitsanulok province as of 06 October 2021;

  • Receded flood water observed along Pa Sak river, Nai Muang district, Petchabun province as of 6 October 2021.

