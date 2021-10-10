Thailand
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Upper Central Part of Thailand (7 October 2021)
Status: Receding flood waters and increasing flood water observed
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Flood waters observed in Sukhothai province as of 06 October 2021;
Increased waters observed in Pitsanulok province as of 06 October 2021;
Flood waters observed along Nan river, Nakhon Sawan province as of 06 October 2021;
Flood waters observed along Yom river, Pitsanulok province as of 06 October 2021;
Receded flood water observed along Pa Sak river, Nai Muang district, Petchabun province as of 6 October 2021.
