Status: Standing waters observed

Further action(s): continue monitoring

Summary of findings:

Widespread floods affected agricultural areas, settlements and local roads surrounding the Rasi Salai dam, Rasi Salai District and Si Sa Ket Province as of 9 October 2022;

Severe floods observed in Ma Yang Village, Ban Lao Don, Ban Don Ngu Leam, Nong Khae Sub-Districts, Rasi Salai District, Si Sa Ket Province as of 9 October 2022;

No major floods observed in the Rasi Salai City as of 9 October 2022;