Thailand
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Lower Northeastern Part of Thailand (18 October 2021)
Attachments
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Floodwaters observed in 12 provinces as of 18 October 2021;
Increasing floodwaters observed in Lower Northeastern Region as of 18 October 2021;
Receding floodwaters observed in Khon Kaen, Yassothon, Amnat Chareon, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces as of 18 October 2021;
Floodwaters increase observed in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Buri Ram, Surin, Roi ET, Si Sa Ket and Kalasin provinces as of 18 October 2021.
