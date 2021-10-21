Thailand

Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Lower Northeastern Part of Thailand (18 October 2021)

Format
Map
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

  • Floodwaters observed in 12 provinces as of 18 October 2021;

  • Increasing floodwaters observed in Lower Northeastern Region as of 18 October 2021;

  • Receding floodwaters observed in Khon Kaen, Yassothon, Amnat Chareon, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces as of 18 October 2021;

  • Floodwaters increase observed in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Buri Ram, Surin, Roi ET, Si Sa Ket and Kalasin provinces as of 18 October 2021.

International Charter Space and Major Disasters
No need to post activation news

Related Content