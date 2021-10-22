Thailand

Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Central and Western Part of Thailand (21 October 2021)

Format
Map
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS;

Floodwaters observed in 17 provinces as of 21 October 2021;

Receding floodwaters observed in Central Region as of 21 October 2021;

Receding floodwaters observed in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, and Saraburi provinces as of 21 October 2021;

Floodwaters increase observed in Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, and Kanchanaburi provinces as of 21 October 2021.

International Charter Space and Major Disasters
No need to post activation news

Related Content