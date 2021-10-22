Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Central and Western Part of Thailand (21 October 2021)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS;

Floodwaters observed in 17 provinces as of 21 October 2021;

Receding floodwaters observed in Central Region as of 21 October 2021;

Receding floodwaters observed in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, and Saraburi provinces as of 21 October 2021;

Floodwaters increase observed in Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, and Kanchanaburi provinces as of 21 October 2021.