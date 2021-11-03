Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Central and Western Part of Thailand (2 November 2021)

Summary Of Findings;

Floodwaters observed in 17 provinces as of 2 November 2021;

Receding flood waters observed in Central Region as of 2 November 2021;

Standing flood waters observed in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Kanchanaburi provinces as of 2 November 2021;

Increased standing flood waters observed in Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom and Pathum Thani provinces as of 2 November 2021.