Thailand
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Central and Western Part of Thailand (2 November 2021)
Attachments
Summary Of Findings;
Floodwaters observed in 17 provinces as of 2 November 2021;
Receding flood waters observed in Central Region as of 2 November 2021;
Standing flood waters observed in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Kanchanaburi provinces as of 2 November 2021;
Increased standing flood waters observed in Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom and Pathum Thani provinces as of 2 November 2021.
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
