Thailand
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Central and Northeastern Part of Thailand (1 October 2021)
Status: Increased water level and inundated urban and agriculture areas observed
Further action(s): continue monitoring
Summary of findings:
- Widespread inundated in urban and agricultural areas observed near the river and canal in all AOIs as of 30 Sep 2021
- Inundated roads and buildings observed in all AOIs as of 30 Sep 2021
- Overflow evidence along the irrigation canals observed in all AOIs as of 30 Sep 2021
- Flooded railway observed in Non-Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province as of 30 Sep 2021