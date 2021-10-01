Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Central and Northeastern Part of Thailand (1 October 2021)

Status: Increased water level and inundated urban and agriculture areas observed

Further action(s): continue monitoring

Summary of findings:

- Widespread inundated in urban and agricultural areas observed near the river and canal in all AOIs as of 30 Sep 2021

- Inundated roads and buildings observed in all AOIs as of 30 Sep 2021

- Overflow evidence along the irrigation canals observed in all AOIs as of 30 Sep 2021

- Flooded railway observed in Non-Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province as of 30 Sep 2021